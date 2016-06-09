版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 16:21 BJT

Minister says Russia's doping scandal payback for winning 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW, June 9 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday his country's doping scandal was payback from those unhappy Russia had won the rights to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian news agencies reported.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

