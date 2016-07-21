版本:
Russian foreign ministry: CAS ruling is 'crime against sport'

MOSCOW, July 21 A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Thursday called a "crime against sport" a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reject a legal challenge by a group of Russian athletes against a Rio Olympics ban, Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

