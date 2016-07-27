版本:
Olympics-Gymnastics-Russian team cleared to compete at Rio - R-Sport cites FIG

MOSCOW, July 27 Russia's gymnastics team has been cleared to compete at the Rio Olympics, R-Sport news agency cited Vasily Titov, vice president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), as saying on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

