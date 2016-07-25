版本:
2016年 7月 26日

Russia to IAAF: Lift ban on 'clean' athletes competing in Rio - R-Sport

MOSCOW, July 25 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko on Monday sent a letter to the International Association of Athletics Federations, asking it to allow honest Russian track-and-field athletes to take part in the Rio Olympics, the R-Sport news agency reported.

"In my view, it is unfair that due to the doping problem in general, sanctions have been imposed on all sportspeople, including such greats as Yelena Isinbayeva who has a flawless reputation proven by a huge number of doping tests," said the letter to IAAF President Sebastian Coe, R-Sport said. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

