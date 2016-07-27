IAAF to Russia: Rio athletics ban will stand -agencies

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 27 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko has received a reply from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), saying the exclusion of Russian track-and-field athletes from the Rio Olympics cannot be reversed, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.
"I have received a reply from Coe. The decision which has been taken will not be revised," Mutko was quoted as saying, referring to IAAF President Sebastian Coe.
Mutko on Monday sent a letter to the IAAF asking it to allow clean Russian track-and-field athletes to take part in the Rio Olympics.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.