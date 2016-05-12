Russians at Sochi Olympics were part of doping program-report

May 12 Dozens of Russian athletes who competed at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, including at least 15 medal winners, were part of a state-run doping program, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, those involved included some of Russia's biggest stars of the Games, including 14 members of its cross-country ski team and two veteran bobsledders who won two golds. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Bill Rigby)