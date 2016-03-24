Doping-Russian race walker Kirdyapkin stripped of 2012 Olympic gold

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
LONDON, March 24 Russian Sergey Kirdyapkin will be stripped of the 50km walk gold medal he won at the 2012 London Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an appeal by the IAAF against the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA).
The sport's governing body (IAAF) appealed on six cases where they said RUSADA had been "selective" in annulling previous results of the athletes after they were banned for irregularities in their biological passports.
CAS upheld all six appeals.
(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday