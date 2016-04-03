Doping-British doping will not harm Russia -Russian athletics boss

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, April 3 Media reports about doping in British sport will not harm Russia, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, head of the Russian Athletics Federation, was quoted by R-Sport news agency as saying on Sunday.
UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said it was "deeply concerned and shocked" by reports a British doctor alleged he had prescribed banned performance-enhancing drugs to 150 sports figures including several Premier League footballers.
UKAD has been processing some Russian doping tests since Russia's own anti-doping agency was embroiled in a mass cheating scandal last year.
Shlyakhtin said not all Russian doping tests were sent to the UKAD laboratory.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday