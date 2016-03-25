Twenty-seven Russian sportsmen tested positive for meldonium -R-Sport

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, March 25 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday that a total of 27 Russian sportsmen had already tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, R-Sport news agency reported.
A total of around 127 sportsmen have tested positive for meldonium globally, he said.
He said the punishment handed out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to a group of Russian speed walkers was not "completely right". (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday