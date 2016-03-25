Twenty-seven Russian sportsmen tested positive for meldonium -R-Sport

MOSCOW, March 25 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday that a total of 27 Russian sportsmen had already tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, R-Sport news agency reported.

A total of around 127 sportsmen have tested positive for meldonium globally, he said.

He said the punishment handed out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to a group of Russian speed walkers was not "completely right". (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)