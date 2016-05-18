Russia says it backs IOC over Beijing doping action

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW May 18 Russia's sports ministry said on Wednesday it fully supports actions by the International Olympic Committee to bar athletes who dope from competitions, but said clean athletes should not be excluded from the Rio games.
The ministry issued a statement in response to the IOC's announcement that suspicious test results were found in the cases of 31 competitors in the 2008 Beijing games, and that they may be banned from Rio.
"We strongly believe that clean athletes, who have spent years of their lives training for the Games, should not be deprived of the right to participate," the ministry said in its statement.
"Moreover, we are willing to fully cooperate with WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) in their investigation and we have officially informed WADA of this." (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday