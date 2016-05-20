Russian athletes likely to have tested positive for doping at Beijing Olympics -agency

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
MOSCOW May 20 Some Russian athletes are likely to have tested positive for doping in the 2008 Olympic Games after their samples were re-examined, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Friday.
Thirty one athletes from six sports could be banned from this year's Rio Olympics after failing doping tests when 454 samples from the 2008 Beijing Games were re-examined, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.
"Now they will publish (a report for) 2008. I guess that our sportspeople will be there as well. We are talking about 12 countries here," the agency quoted Mutko as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.