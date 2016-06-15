版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 02:06 BJT

Drug testers routinely obstructed by Russian athletes-WADA

June 15 Russian athletes produced 52 positive tests and 111 whereabouts failures, the World Anti-Doping Agency said on Wednesday in its status update report concerning Russian testing during their period of non-compliance.

The WADA report, which covers a six-month period from last November following the suspension of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, also said some Russian athletes did not complete events or withdrew from start lists to elude doping control officers. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐