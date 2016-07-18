Olympics-IOC will take 'toughest sanctions' over Sochi doping

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, July 18 International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach described the findings of the WADA independent report into Russian doping at the Sochi Winter Games as showing a "shocking and unprecedented attack on the integrity of sports and on the Olympic Games".
In a statement on Monday, Bach said: "The IOC will now carefully study the complex and detailed allegations in particular with regard to the Russian Ministry of Sport.
"The IOC will not hesitate to take the toughest sanctions available against any individual or organisation implicated.
The IOC Executive Board will hold a telephone conference on Tuesday to take its first decisions, he said. These may include provisional measures and sanctions regarding the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro next month.

BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.