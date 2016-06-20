Russia minister: IOC meeting won't be positive for Russia - Ifax

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, June 20 There won't be positive decisions for Russian athletics at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Monday.
The Russian track and field team has been suspended from athletics events at the Rio Olympics in August because of doping allegations.
On Tuesday the IOC will hold a meeting to address the situation in countries that have been declared non-compliant with doping rules by anti-doping organisation WADA. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.