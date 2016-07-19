版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 23:33 BJT

Russia sports minister hopes IOC will make rational decision -IFAX

MOSCOW, July 19 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday he hoped the International Olympic Committee would make a rational decision about the participation of Russian athletes at the Rio Olympic Games, Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

