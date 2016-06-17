版本:
Russia's Isinbayeva to go to court over IAAF ban -TASS

MOSCOW, June 17 Twice Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva intends to prove in court that an IAAF ban on Russian athletes from international competition is a violation of human rights, TASS news agency reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

