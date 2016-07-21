版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 17:47 BJT

Russia's Isinbayeva says court ruling on sports doping is "funeral of athletics" - TASS

MOSCOW, July 21 Olympic pole vault champion Elena Isinbayeva said on Thursday a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reject a challenge by a group of Russian athletes against a ban on them competing in the Rio Olympics amounted to a "funeral of athletics", TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐