EXCLUSIVE-Russia judo team will go Rio, international federation chief says

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW/BELGRADE, July 26 The International Judo Federation -- which lists Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president -- will allow the sport's Russian squad to participate in the Olympics, its head told Reuters on Tuesday.
The International Olympic Committee has left it up to the world governing bodies of each sport to decide if Russian teams can go to Rio after the World Anti-doping Agency said there was a state-sponsored programme of doping in Russian sport.
Judo joins tennis as sports that have decided to allow Russian competitors to participate. Track and field, swimming and canoeing have so far said Russians will be banned.
Putin is a judo blackbelt and frequently shown on television practicing the sport. In addition to Putin's honorary role at the federation, one of his closest friends sits on its executive committee. Federation president Marius Vizer said neither factor played any role in its decisions.
Asked in a telephone interview with Reuters about the 11 Russian judo competitors -- seven male and four female -- who have qualified for the Olympics, Vizer said: "They will go to Rio."
"All those athletes have been tested starting from September last year until the end of May, on many occasions, at many international judo events, not in Russia, abroad from Russia," Vizer said.
"There was no punishment, no negative evidence, we don't take into consideration any analysis or tests made in Russia, because for us it is not relevant." (Editing by Jack Stubbs and Peter Graff)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.