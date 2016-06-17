Kremlin on possible Olympic ban over doping: We will defend our athletes

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, June 17 The Kremlin said on Friday it was ready to do everything from a legal point of view to defend Russian athletes if they were banned from taking part in the Rio Olympics over doping allegations.
"Obviously, everything possible needed to defend the rights of our athletes and the Olympic team is being done and will be done at a legal level," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.
Russia is bracing itself for a decision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) later on Friday which could determine whether its athletes can take part in the Rio Olympics in August. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.