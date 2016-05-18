Kremlin hits out at U.S. criminal probe into Russian doping

MOSCOW May 18 Russia does not accept the application of U.S. justice outside Washington's jurisdiction, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after the U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation into allegations of state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes.

"We treat with a certain scepticism and a certain degree of incomprehension and aversion the cases of extra-territorial application of the jurisdiction of U.S. courts which have become pretty widespread lately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with journalists when asked about the U.S. doping investigation. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)