Kremlin hits out at U.S. criminal probe into Russian doping

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW May 18 Russia does not accept the application of U.S. justice outside Washington's jurisdiction, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after the U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation into allegations of state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes.
"We treat with a certain scepticism and a certain degree of incomprehension and aversion the cases of extra-territorial application of the jurisdiction of U.S. courts which have become pretty widespread lately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with journalists when asked about the U.S. doping investigation. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday