2016年 6月 9日

Kremlin shrugs off new doping allegations, raps corrupt "fugitives"

MOSCOW, June 9 The Kremlin on Thursday shrugged off new allegations of doping in Russian sport and slammed those giving such evidence to Western broadcasters as "well-known fugitive figures working off their 30 silver coins".

The Kremlin maintains that documentaries, including the ones by German public broadcaster ARD/WDR, about numerous cases of Russians using banned substances, are "unfounded slander", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

