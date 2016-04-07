版本:
Hundreds of Russian sportspeople used meldonium in the past -Ifax

MOSCOW, April 7 Several hundred Russian sportspeople used to take meldonium when it was not banned, and Russian anti-doping services know who can be tested for the banned substance, Interfax news agency on Thursday quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying.

Up to 30 percent of all Russian sports teams had used meldonium in the past, Mutko said.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

