Hundreds of Russian sportspeople used meldonium in the past -Ifax

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, April 7 Several hundred Russian sportspeople used to take meldonium when it was not banned, and Russian anti-doping services know who can be tested for the banned substance, Interfax news agency on Thursday quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying.
Up to 30 percent of all Russian sports teams had used meldonium in the past, Mutko said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday