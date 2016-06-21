INTERVIEW-IAAF is destroying Russian athletics, says sports minister

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, June 21 World athletics federation IAAF has, by suspending Russia's track and field team over doping offences, come closer to destroying the sport in the country than helping it develop, the sports minister said.
First imposed in November, the IAAF ban was extended on Friday and supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday.
"I have written an open letter to (the IAAF)... If you are an organisation whose aim is to develop athletics then you have done everything to destroy it," Vitaly Mutko told Reuters in an interview.
Russian track and field athletes had not participated in international competitions in January.
"I, on behalf of the state, cannot finance the country's national team. That means all this is falling apart. Next, I cannot finance the training centre, all these are closing down. The young athletes do not have any motivation," Mutko said.
Individual Russian track and field athletes assessed as clean will be able to compete for their country in Brazil, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday, diluting the IAAF's ban.
Mutko, turning to Russia's poor showing at the Euro 2016 soccer championships in France -- where the team failed to get beyond the group stage -- said he would like coach Leonid Slutski -- who has expressed a wish to step down -- to continue in his role.
"I would like him to continue working, but this is a question for him. We have discussed the outcome of the championship in great detail," Mutko said.
"I will give him a break of a few days, and will speak to him once again."
Slutski, who is also head coach of Russian champions CSKA Moscow, replaced Italian Fabio Capello in August 2015 and revived a team that had looked in danger of failing to qualify. (Reporting by Parniyan Zemaryalai and Mikhail Antonov, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.