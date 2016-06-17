版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 23:16 BJT

Russian sports minister says IAAF decision was expected

MOSCOW, June 17 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday a decision by the IAAF to uphold Russian athletic's suspension from international competition was expected, TASS news agency reported.

Mutko said Russia would definitely react to the decision. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐