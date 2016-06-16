Russian minister: We ready to help WADA with doping tests any way we can -Ifax

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday his country was ready to assist the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in testing Russian sports people for doping any way it could, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.
Mutko was speaking after WADA in its latest report concluded that Russian athletes continued to fail drug tests and obstruct doping control officers. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.