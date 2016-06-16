版本:
Russian minister: We ready to help WADA with doping tests any way we can -Ifax

MOSCOW, June 16 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday his country was ready to assist the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in testing Russian sports people for doping any way it could, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

Mutko was speaking after WADA in its latest report concluded that Russian athletes continued to fail drug tests and obstruct doping control officers. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

