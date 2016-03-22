版本:
Russian Sports Minister says ready to resign over doping scandal - TASS

MOSCOW, March 22 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday he was prepared to resign if found responsible for the doping scandal in his country, TASS news agency reports. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Jack Stubbs)

