版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 18:12 BJT

Russian sports minister says ARD film attempt to sway IAAF -Ifax

MOSCOW, June 8 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday new doping allegations from German broadcaster ARD/WDR were aimed at influencing a ruling by the International Athletics Federation on Russia's suspension from world athletics, Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐