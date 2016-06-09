Russian sports minister denies doping cover up - TASS

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
MOSCOW, June 9 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday he denied accusations of covering up a positive doping test from a top-flight Russian footballer, TASS news agency reported.
Mutko said on Wednesday the allegations by German public broadcaster ARD/WDR were an attempt to sway a ruling on Russia's ban from international athletics ahead of the Rio Olympics.
The minister also said Russian former anti-doping chief Grigory Rodchenkov, who has spoken widely about his role orchestrating systematic cheating in Russia, was being paid by those who had given him refuge after he left the country.
Rodchenkov is currently in the United States. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.