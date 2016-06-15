版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 00:08 BJT

Russia could take legal action over athletics ban - IFax cites Mutko

MOSCOW, June 15 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday Russia could take legal action if its disgraced athletics federation is not reinstated to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Interfax news agency reported.

"It seems to me it is necessary to start treating it from a legal point of view," Interfax quoted Mutko as saying. "I do not rule out that we will do this in the nearest future." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

