Russia could take legal action over athletics ban - IFax cites Mutko

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, June 15 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday Russia could take legal action if its disgraced athletics federation is not reinstated to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Interfax news agency reported.
"It seems to me it is necessary to start treating it from a legal point of view," Interfax quoted Mutko as saying. "I do not rule out that we will do this in the nearest future." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday