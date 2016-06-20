版本:
中国
2016年 6月 20日 星期一

Russian athletics federation "above all" to blame for team suspension - Ifx cites minister

MOSCOW, June 20 Responsibility for the suspension of Russian athletes for doping rests above all with Russia's athletics federation, Interfax news agency on Monday cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying.

"Unfortunately we have entered a difficult period, we need to live through it. The federation of track and field is above all itself to blame, of course, it was not managed as it should have been," Mutko said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

