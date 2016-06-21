版本:
Russian sports minister: strict anti-doping controls needed at Olympics - R-Sport

MOSCOW, June 21 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday strict anti-doping controls were needed ahead of and during the Rio Olympic Games, R-Sport news agency reported.

Mutko also said there was a tendency in recent years to blame the government for problems in sport instead of non-government bodies.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

