Russian minister: CAS ruling flouts rights of honest athletes

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 21 Russia's sports minister said on Thursday a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reject a legal challenge by a group of Russian athletes against a ban on them competing in the Rio Olympics violated the rights of honest Russian sportspeople.
Vitaly Mutko, in comments broadcast on Russian state television, said that the CAS decision created a precedent of collective responsibility and punished athletes not involved in doping.
He said Russia did not accept there was a state-sponsored doping programme in Russia. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.