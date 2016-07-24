Russia's Mutko says grateful for IOC decision against blanket Olympics ban

MOSCOW, July 24 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Sunday he was grateful to the International Olympic Committee for not imposing a blanket ban on Russia competing at the Rio Olympics.

Mutko said he hoped the majority international sports federations would now support the rights of Russian sportspeople hoping to compete at the Games in August. (Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitksiy and Alexander Winning; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Mark Heinrich)