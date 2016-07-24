Russia's Mutko says grateful for IOC decision against blanket Olympics ban

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 24 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Sunday he was grateful to the International Olympic Committee for not imposing a blanket ban on Russia competing at the Rio Olympics.
Mutko said he hoped the majority international sports federations would now support the rights of Russian sportspeople hoping to compete at the Games in August. (Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitksiy and Alexander Winning; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Mark Heinrich)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.