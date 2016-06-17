Russia hopes IOC can "correct" situation around IAAF ban - minister

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, June 17 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday he hoped the International Olympic Committee (IOC) could amend the situation surrounding Russia's suspension by the IAAF, R-Sport news agency reported.
"We are upset ... Innocent people have been punished because of the guilty. We hope that the IOC can somehow correct this," Mutko was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.