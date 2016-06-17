Russia hopes IOC can "correct" situation around IAAF ban - minister

MOSCOW, June 17 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday he hoped the International Olympic Committee (IOC) could amend the situation surrounding Russia's suspension by the IAAF, R-Sport news agency reported.

"We are upset ... Innocent people have been punished because of the guilty. We hope that the IOC can somehow correct this," Mutko was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)