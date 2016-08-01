Russia teams for Rio to be decided by Aug 2 -R-Sport cites minister

MOSCOW Aug 1 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Monday all decisions about the participation of Russian sportspeople at the Rio Olympics would be made by Tuesday, R-Sport news agency reported.

The International Olympic Committee said on Saturday it would have the final say on which Russian athletes can compete at the Games, reviewing all rulings made by international sports federations over widespread doping allegations. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)