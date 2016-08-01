Russia teams for Rio to be decided by Aug 2 -R-Sport cites minister

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW Aug 1 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Monday all decisions about the participation of Russian sportspeople at the Rio Olympics would be made by Tuesday, R-Sport news agency reported.
The International Olympic Committee said on Saturday it would have the final say on which Russian athletes can compete at the Games, reviewing all rulings made by international sports federations over widespread doping allegations. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.