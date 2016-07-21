Russian Olympic Committee vows to fight for rights of all 'clean' Russian sports people

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 21 The Russian Olympic Committee said on Thursday it would fight until the end for the rights of all "clean" Russian sports people.
The committee also said in a statement it was "deeply disappointed" by a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling which upheld a ban for Russia's entire athletics team from the Rio Olympics. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.