Russian Olympic Committee vows to fight for rights of all 'clean' Russian sports people

MOSCOW, July 21 The Russian Olympic Committee said on Thursday it would fight until the end for the rights of all "clean" Russian sports people.

The committee also said in a statement it was "deeply disappointed" by a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling which upheld a ban for Russia's entire athletics team from the Rio Olympics. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

