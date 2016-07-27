版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 00:44 BJT

More than 250 Russian sportspeople cleared for Rio -Russian Olympic chief

MOSCOW, July 27 International federations have approved the participation of more than 250 Russian sportspeople, including wrestlers, in the Rio Olympics next month, Russian Olympic Committee chief Alexander Zhukov told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

