Russian prosecutors checking allegations on Russian doping - RIA

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW May 19 Russian prosecutors have launched an investigation into media allegations about doping by Russian athletes, RIA new agency quoted Alexander Kurennoi, spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor-General's office, as saying on Thursday.
Prosecutors and other law enforcers, as well as Russia's Sports Ministry and the Russian Olympic Committee, will check information on doping use by Russian sportspeople during the Beijing, London and Sochi games, Kurennoi said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday