Russia's Putin casts doubts on WADA doping report

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) report on doping among Russian athletes was based on the testimony of just one man and that the Olympic movement could be on the verge of split.
In a statement published by the Kremlin, Putin said that there was no place for doping in sport as it was a threat to the lives and health of the athletes and discredited fair play.
He said that Russian officials named in the WADA report will be temporarily suspended, but asked the WADA Commission for more detailed and "objective" information. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.