Putin: independent commission needs to fix Russia's doping problem

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 22 President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for the creation of an independent commission with foreign experts to address problems with Russia's anti-doping system.
Putin suggested that the commission be chaired by Vitaly Smirnov, a former vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and a current honorary member of the IOC.
Putin, addressing a government meeting, described Smirnov, an IOC member from 1971 to 2015, as "a person with a flawless reputation". (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.