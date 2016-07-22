版本:
2016年 7月 22日 星期五

Putin: independent commission needs to fix Russia's doping problem

MOSCOW, July 22 President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for the creation of an independent commission with foreign experts to address problems with Russia's anti-doping system.

Putin suggested that the commission be chaired by Vitaly Smirnov, a former vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and a current honorary member of the IOC.

Putin, addressing a government meeting, described Smirnov, an IOC member from 1971 to 2015, as "a person with a flawless reputation". (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

