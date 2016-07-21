版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 18:32 BJT

Russian sports minister, ROC head to blame for Rio ban -agency cites official

MOSCOW, July 21 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) head Alexander Zhukov are responsible for the exclusion of Russian athletes from the Rio Olympics, R-Sport news agency quoted ROC honorary president Leonid Tyagachev as saying on Thursday.

"Vitaly Mutko and Alexander Zhukov ... bear responsibility for all these cases linked to us," Tyagachev said. "Mutko needs to have a hard think, it is impossible to continue to develop sport in this way." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐