Russian sports minister, ROC head to blame for Rio ban -agency cites official

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 21 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) head Alexander Zhukov are responsible for the exclusion of Russian athletes from the Rio Olympics, R-Sport news agency quoted ROC honorary president Leonid Tyagachev as saying on Thursday.
"Vitaly Mutko and Alexander Zhukov ... bear responsibility for all these cases linked to us," Tyagachev said. "Mutko needs to have a hard think, it is impossible to continue to develop sport in this way." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.