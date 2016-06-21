版本:
Russia will not boycott Rio, could sue IAAF - TASS cites ROC head

MOSCOW, June 21 Russia will not boycott the Rio Olympics but the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is considering legal action against world athletics governing body, the IAAF, TASS news agency cited ROC head Alexander Zhukov as saying on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

