2016年 7月 19日 星期二 21:22 BJT

Russia suspends senior state sports official - R-Sport

MOSCOW, July 19 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday he had suspended Irina Rodionova, deputy head of Russia's state-funded Sports Preparation Centre, R-Sport news agency reported.

Mutko said he had not shirked his own duties but was ready to take responsibility for Russia's doping scandal. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

