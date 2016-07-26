Olympics--Rowing federation: six Russian rowers meet conditions for Rio games, 17 do not

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 26 The World Rowing Federation said on Tuesday that six Russian rowers met conditions to take part in the Rio Olympics but that 17 entered rowers and two of the cox did not.
The rowing organisation had said on Monday three other Russian rowers that did not meet conditions to compete in Rio.
It said in a statement that Russia had qualified five boats and entered 26 rowers and two cox for the Olympic Games. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.