Olympics--Rowing federation: six Russian rowers meet conditions for Rio games, 17 do not

MOSCOW, July 26 The World Rowing Federation said on Tuesday that six Russian rowers met conditions to take part in the Rio Olympics but that 17 entered rowers and two of the cox did not.

The rowing organisation had said on Monday three other Russian rowers that did not meet conditions to compete in Rio.

It said in a statement that Russia had qualified five boats and entered 26 rowers and two cox for the Olympic Games. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Alison Williams)