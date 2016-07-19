版本:
Russian sports minister: there is no state-sponsored doping in Russia - IFAX

MOSCOW, July 19 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday there was no state-backed doping scheme in Russia, Interfax news agency reported.

"I can say once again, there are no state doping schemes in Russia," Mutko was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

