版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 23日 星期四 14:31 BJT

Russian athletes to file class action suit against IAAF ban next week - TASS

MOSCOW, June 23 Russian athletes will file a class action suit against a ban imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations to the Court of Arbitration for Sport next week, TASS news agency cited Russian Athletics Federation General Secretary Mikhail Butov as saying on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Tsvetkova)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐