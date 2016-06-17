Russian swimming federation head dismisses doping allegations as "absurd" -agency

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, June 17 Reports of doping violations by Russian swimmers are absurd and a provocation, R-Sport news agency quoted Vladimir Salnikov, the head of the Russian Swimming Federation, as saying on Friday.
"All these speculations have an impact on sportsmen who have nothing to do with doping and are open to all checks within the framework of the laws in force," Salnikov was quoted as saying.
"It is absurd and a provocation on the day of an important decision for Russian sport," he said, referring to an expected IAAF ruling on Russian athletes' suspension from international sport. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.