2016年 3月 24日

Russian swimming federation denies covering up anti-doping rules violations - Interfax

MOSCOW, March 24 The Russian Swimming Federation on Thursday denied that it was covering up violations of anti-doping rules by the Russian swimmers, Interfax news agency cited a statement by the federation. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

