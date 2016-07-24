Olympics-Tennis federation clears Russians to compete in Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, July 24 All seven Russian tennis players have been cleared to compete at the Rio Olympics, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Sunday.
"The seven Russian tennis players who have been nominated to compete in Rio have been subject to a rigorous anti-doping testing programme outside Russia," the ITF said in a statement.
"The ITF believes that this is sufficient for the seven Russian tennis players to meet the relevant requirement of today's decision of the IOC Executive Board."
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided on Sunday not to impose a blanket ban on Russia competing at the Rio Games, leaving decisions on the participation of athletes to individual sports federations.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.