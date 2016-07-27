版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 17:11 BJT

Olympics-Volleyball-Russian teams cleared to compete at Rio - R-Sport cites FIVB

MOSCOW, July 27 Russia's volleyball and beach volleyball teams have been cleared to compete at the Rio Olympics in August, R-Sport news agency cited the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) as saying on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)

